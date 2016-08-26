Dickinson Trinity sophomore Kaden Kuntz dives over the goal line for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter on Thursday against Killdeer at the Biesiot Activities Center. (Press Photo by Parker Cotton)

He missed it so much that he made sure to visit the end zone as soon as he could in his first varsity football game.

The Dickinson Trinity senior's first varsity carry went for a 59-yard touchdown on the Titans' first play of the game, sparking a 32-8 victory over Killdeer Thursday at the Biesiot Activities Center.

"I was thinking about how cool it would be before the game. It was pretty great," Kram said. "I just got an opening, and Keagan (Jacobson) made a really good block, so I just burned the safety."

Kram finished with 119 rushing yards on 13 carries, and he added a 47-yard touchdown later in the first quarter to stake the Titans to a 14-0 lead.

"Both of those big plays, Dawson kind of turned nothing into something," Trinity head coach John Odermann said. "It was like those Tecmo Bowl plays where you call the play and he turned it into a touchdown run. It's exciting for a guy like that to take it 60 yards on his first career carry."

Kram was one of several new faces in a new role for the Titans, and for the first week, at least, they all played a part in the victory.

New starting quarterback Lucas Jones, a senior, finished 6 of 9 passing for 101 yards, but his highlight came on the first play of the second quarter when he uncorked a 41-yard strike to Noah Sickler streaking up the sideline. Sickler evaded a tackler and rumbled into the end zone for a 20-0 lead.

Each of the Titans' first seven leading tacklers on defense were players who played sparingly or not at all last season. That group was led by senior Michael Schneider's seven tackles.

"We've got some seniors — some good seniors — that haven't really played varsity football before, and it's exciting to see them answer that bell," Odermann said. "A guy like Michael Schneider, who on the defensive side of the ball had just a heck of a game. There were several plays where I'm thinking it's going to be a big play, and all of a sudden Michael Schneider comes up and makes the play. And there were a lot of guys that did that."

Schneider admitted he only got into games last year "if we were up or down." Schneider's play Thursday helped ensure that Trinity stayed ahead.

After Denit Sorenson forced a fumble in the first quarter, Schneider came up with the ball. Kram scored his second touchdown 50 seconds later. And with eight minutes remaining in the second quarter, Schneider forced one of his own and Sickler scooped it up for a touchdown going the other way.

"I told myself every time a guy comes my way, I'm going to get him," Schneider said. "I didn't have many chances last year, so as a starter (Thursday) I was really nervous, but in the locker room, I calmed myself down and said, 'Alright, I know you can do this.'"

The rest of the defensive unit provided plenty of help.

Killdeer finished with just 91 total yards and didn't earn a second first down until the fourth quarter. The Cowboys' only points came with 2:48 remaining in the game when quarterback Alex Sadowsky found Garrett LeMieux for a 12-yard touchdown against Trinity's back-up defense.

"Our offensive line didn't play very well," Killdeer head coach Lou Dobitz said, "and with that, our kids handling the football didn't do very well. It kind of steamrolled in the first half where they had success in everything they did, and we didn't."

Sadowsky finished 5 of 15 passing for 46 yards, and he added 25 yards rushing. LeMieux caught four passes for 45 yards and led all players with 12 tackles.

In between Sickler's receiving touchdown and his defensive touchdown, sophomore receiver Kaden Kuntz took the ball on a reverse and scampered 15 yards, soaring over the goal line to avoid the tackle.

Trinity led 32-0 at halftime, leading to a running clock in the second half.

Kuntz finished with 36 yards on six carries, and sophomore running back Joe Bates added 75 yards on 13 carries in the second half. Dillan Kovash caught two passes for 27 yards in addition to a two-point conversion.

Killdeer turns around to face Des Lacs-Burlington at home next Friday, and Dobitz is hopeful his team can put this game in the past.

"Our offensive line is a key for us, and we have to play better next week," he said. "We have to go back to the drawing board and get better next week."

Trinity heads on the road next Friday to face Kindred — a team the Titans beat 42-29 at the BAC last season, but Odermann expects the Vikings to be a tough opponent yet again.

"We didn't know what we had, and coming into this game, there were a lot of question marks, and there are still a lot of question marks," Odermann said. "The biggest improvement is between the first and second game, and we're going to see a good Kindred team next week. ... We had a lot of good young guys get some reps, and we just need to continue to see that so we have that depth that we can rely on."

Dickinson Trinity 32, Killdeer 8

K 0 0 0 8 — 8

DT 14 18 0 0 — 32

First quarter

DT — Dawson Kram 59 run (conversion no good), 11:42

DT — Kram 47 run (Lucas Jones pass Dillan Kovash), 5:31

Second quarter

DT — Jones 41 pass Noah Sickler (kick no good), 11:38

DT — Kaden Kuntz 15 run (kick no good)

DT — Sickler 40 fumble return (kick no good), 7:58

Third quarter

No scoring.

Fourth quarter

K — Alex Sadowsky 12 pass Garrett LeMieux (Sadowsky run)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: K, Sadowsky 6-25; Riley Reiss 3-7; Hoyt Zander 4-6; Cole Dukart 8-5. DT, Kram 13-119 2 TDs; Joe Bates 13-75; Kuntz 6-36 TD; Jones 2-5.

PASSING: K, Sadowsky 5-15-0, 46 yards, TD. DT, Jones 6-9-0, 101 yards, TD; Aric Knopik 0-1-0.

RECEIVING: K, LeMieux 4-45 TD; Zander 1-1. DT, Sickler 2-51 TD; Kovash 2-27; Kuntz 1-15; Keagan Jacobson 1-8.

DEFENSIVE: K, LeMieux 12 tackles; Zander 8 tackles; Sadowsky 6 tackles, 1.5 TFL; Tommy Hall 6 tackles. DT, Michael Schneider 7 tackles, 1 TFL, forced fumble, fumble recovery; Keagan Jacobson 6 tackles; Bates 6 tackles.