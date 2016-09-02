Search
    Dickinson Trinity volleyball tops Mott-Regent Wildfire

    By Parker Cotton Today at 12:57 a.m.

    MOTT — The Dickinson Trinity volleyball team won in four sets against Region 7 opponent Mott-Regent on Thursday.

    Set scores were unavailable at press time.

    Sarah Kerkman led the Titans with 11 kills, and she was backed up by Masy Kuntz (eight) and Lauren Stafford (six).

    Farrah Zeller added six service aces for Dickinson Trinity, Alexa Walby led the way with 30 assists and Abby Jones collected 19 digs.

    Dickinson Trinity 3, Mott-Regent 1

    Kills: DT, Sarah Kerkman 11, Masy Kuntz 8, Lauren Stafford 6, Sarah Mayer 5, Megan Krebs 2.

    Blocks: DT, Kuntz 3, Alexa Walby 2, Lauren Stafford 2.

    Aces: DT, Farrah Zeller 6, Abby Pavlicek 3, Walby 1, Kuntz 1.

    Digs: DT, Abby Jones 19, Zeller 16, Walby 10, Kerkman 9.

    Assists: DT, Walby 30, Krebs 2.

    Parker Cotton

    Cotton is the sports editor at The Press, where he covers the area's high schools. He came to The Press as the Multimedia Editor in May 2015 after graduating from the University of Northern Colorado with his master's degree in Sociological Practice. He holds undergraduate degrees in Journalism and Sociology from UNC, as well. 

    pcotton@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1214
