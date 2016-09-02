Dickinson Trinity volleyball tops Mott-Regent Wildfire

MOTT — The Dickinson Trinity volleyball team won in four sets against Region 7 opponent Mott-Regent on Thursday.

Sarah Kerkman led the Titans with 11 kills, and she was backed up by Masy Kuntz (eight) and Lauren Stafford (six).

Farrah Zeller added six service aces for Dickinson Trinity, Alexa Walby led the way with 30 assists and Abby Jones collected 19 digs.

Dickinson Trinity 3, Mott-Regent 1

Kills: DT, Sarah Kerkman 11, Masy Kuntz 8, Lauren Stafford 6, Sarah Mayer 5, Megan Krebs 2.

Blocks: DT, Kuntz 3, Alexa Walby 2, Lauren Stafford 2.

Aces: DT, Farrah Zeller 6, Abby Pavlicek 3, Walby 1, Kuntz 1.

Digs: DT, Abby Jones 19, Zeller 16, Walby 10, Kerkman 9.

Assists: DT, Walby 30, Krebs 2.