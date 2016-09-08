There's Monte Kubas, class of 1990; John and Jacob Odermann, both of 2002; Kevin Poswilko, a grad from 2005; Scott Murphy, class of '07; Dylan Fridrich and Cody Heiser, Trinity graduates in 2012 and 2013, respectively.

They all, among others, make up the football coaching staff for the Titans, a group that has seven graduates from the school.

The two that didn't attend the school, Marc Friske and Josh Karey, have their own connections, though: Friske married a 1985 Trinity grad, Denise Wald, and Karey is Fridrich's cousin.

Several eras of Titan football are represented on the staff, and for those involved, that makes the experience more special.

"Red and white runs pretty deep around here," Poswilko said.

Head coach John Odermann said this is the most former Titans he's had on his staff in his four years leading the team. He didn't necessarily plan it this way, but it has its advantages.

"From an athletic department standpoint, we really try to embrace the mission statement of Dickinson Catholic Schools, which is to educate the whole student, mind, body and soul," John said. "It's easy to get lulled into that sense of 'I'm just here to win football games,' but I think if you're just here to win football games, you're failing the kids. It's important for me as a head coach to surround myself with other guys who believe in that."

Having been a Titan, the coaches said, brings them closer to the team. The coaches understand the grind, and they remember how wins and losses feel. They embrace the meaning of the "Double T" on the helmet.

"There's a little more purpose when they come to practice," said Kubas, who's coaching the offensive and defensive lines in his first year on the staff. "I think you get a little more buy-in from the players because we can all relate to them. Even like last week: Go away from Kindred with a loss. It wasn't an easy pill to swallow, but all of us have been there and we've all been there wearing that same helmet."

Kubas also has the opportunity now to coach his son, Jacob, a junior offensive lineman. His older son, Zach, is currently redshirting at North Dakota State.

"There's a good mix of young and old," John Odermann said. "You've got guys that can tell stories from when we were Class A and there were only two classes, and you've got these young guys — Dylan Fridrich, Cody Heiser — who (players today) remember watching on the field. For the kids to be coached by those guys, there's some relatability."

Jacob Odermann added: "It's hard to believe at 32 that I'm saying I have a hard time relating to some of these kids, but Dylan and Cody can give a perspective that Monte and John and I can't."

All the Trinity grads on the staff were coached by Randy Gordon, as well, adding to the level of togetherness the group feels.

"It's cool we're all disciples of him," Jacob Odermann said. "We kind of look at it the way he did. It's not just about the win on Friday nights. It's about the person you are on and off the field."

Poswilko added: "I think that there's as much of an emphasis here on character as there is on football. ... To work character building in and morality and faith into our football program, I think makes us unique, and that's really fun to be a part of. I love that about it."

John Odermann has built his staff with football minds he trusts.

Fridrich and Heiser work with the linebackers and tailbacks; Friske is the defensive coordinator; Karey is a defensive assistant as well as the team's lead strength and conditioning coach; Kubas and Poswilko coach the defensive and offensive lines; Murphy coaches the defensive backs and receivers; John's twin brother, Jacob, is the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Most went to Trinity, some did not, but John expects the same dedication and passion from all of them. That most also suited up as Titans, he said, will only benefit the players on the field.

"They're here coaching because Trinity football and Trinity High School mean something to them, and they want to give back to this next generation," John said. "And they want to give them as good of an experience — if not better — that we had."

Poswilko put it simply, and with a laugh.

"I started as a student in 2000, and since then," he said, "the school couldn't get rid of me."

—

Next up

Dickinson Trinity at Griggs County Central

6 p.m. Friday