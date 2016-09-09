Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

ND governor asks for National Guard assistance in pipeline protest

    Trinity beats Bowman in volleyball

    By The Press Staff Today at 12:23 a.m.

    The Dickinson Trinity volleyball team (5-3,2-0) traveled to Bowman County Thursday and left with a 3-1 victory over the Bulldogs.

    The Titans took the first two sets of the match by scores of 25-15 and 25-16. After dropping the third set 25-19, Trinity finished strong with a final set score of 25-8 to clinch the victory. Alexa Walby tallied 23 assists and 14 digs. Masy Kuntz added four blocks, six kills, three aces and 14 kills.

    Dickinson Trinity 3, Bowman County 1

    Scoreline

    DT 25 25 19 25 — 3

    BC 15 16 25 8 — 0

    Kills: DT, Sarah Mayer 6, Masy Kuntz 6, Sarah Kerkman 5, Megan Krebs 5. BC, Ellie Stafford 8, Cassidy Walby 4, Kaylee Septon 4.

    Blocks: DT, Kuntz 4, Lauren Stafford 1, Mayer 1. BC, Stafford 3, Leslie Roen 3, Walby 2, Septon 2.

    Aces: DT, Kerkman 4, Farrah Zeller 3, Kuntz 3. BC, Stafford 1, Septon 1, Roen 1.

    Digs: DT, Kuntz 14, Alexa Walby 14, Abby Pavlicek 13. BC, Skylar Ruggles 26, Walby 20, Septon 7.

    Assists: DT, Walby 23, Krebs 2. BC, Josie Smyle 4, Septon 3.

    Explore related topics:sportsTitansdickinson trinityDickinson Trinity Volleyballbowman county
    Advertisement