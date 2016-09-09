Trinity beats Bowman in volleyball
The Dickinson Trinity volleyball team (5-3,2-0) traveled to Bowman County Thursday and left with a 3-1 victory over the Bulldogs.
The Titans took the first two sets of the match by scores of 25-15 and 25-16. After dropping the third set 25-19, Trinity finished strong with a final set score of 25-8 to clinch the victory. Alexa Walby tallied 23 assists and 14 digs. Masy Kuntz added four blocks, six kills, three aces and 14 kills.
Dickinson Trinity 3, Bowman County 1
Scoreline
DT 25 25 19 25 — 3
BC 15 16 25 8 — 0
Kills: DT, Sarah Mayer 6, Masy Kuntz 6, Sarah Kerkman 5, Megan Krebs 5. BC, Ellie Stafford 8, Cassidy Walby 4, Kaylee Septon 4.
Blocks: DT, Kuntz 4, Lauren Stafford 1, Mayer 1. BC, Stafford 3, Leslie Roen 3, Walby 2, Septon 2.
Aces: DT, Kerkman 4, Farrah Zeller 3, Kuntz 3. BC, Stafford 1, Septon 1, Roen 1.
Digs: DT, Kuntz 14, Alexa Walby 14, Abby Pavlicek 13. BC, Skylar Ruggles 26, Walby 20, Septon 7.
Assists: DT, Walby 23, Krebs 2. BC, Josie Smyle 4, Septon 3.