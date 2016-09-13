Trinity knocks off Bearcats in straight sets

Kuntz go for the block against Glen Ullin-Hebron's Kennedy Zuroff during their match Tuesday at the Knights of Columbus Activities Center. (Submitted Photo by Jim Berger)

If Glen Ullin-Hebron was going to make a match of its game Tuesday night at Dickinson Trinity’s Knights of Columbus Activities Center, it would have came in the second set when, after dropping the first set, the Bearcats rallied out to a 5-1 lead.

But the Titans (6-3, 3-0), who eventually won the set and the match in a tidy 25-16, 25-9, 25-14 sweep, had different ideas.

Behind an impressive display of second-set serving, Trinity went on an 11-point run to go back in front, and after facing that early deficit, would secede only four more points to take the set easily.

“We just told the girls in the locker room, ‘Serve aggressively and that will be our bread and butter tonight,’ so that’s what helped us with the momentum of that set,” Trinity head coach Breanna Messer said. “I think that (comeback) just means our players can handle adversity. They know how to dig themselves out of a hole. They can come back, and they can push, and they don’t get down on themselves.”

The Titans finished with 17 serving aces for the game, including five from sophomore Masy Kuntz, whose two consecutive aces put away the Bearcats in that second set.

“We had the energy to want to play them even better than we did in the first set,” Kuntz said. “We had the positive energy to want to come back and win that set, even though we were down. We still stayed together to get back up.”

Kuntz finished with eight kills, six digs and a block to go with her five aces. Junior Sarah Mayer, whose athleticism gave the Bearcats problems from the first set on, led the Titans with nine kills.

Sophomore Alexa Walby tallied 32 assists, adding three serving aces to the team’s total.

But the category Kuntz said was most telling of the game for her team didn’t show up on a stat sheet.

“We do have a pretty athletic team, that helps us, but it’s not just that,” Kuntz said. “I think a lot of communication was a big thing tonight. That’s something we work on a lot in practice. A team that can communicate can win anything.”

Trinity’s chatter was best exemplified in the first set. After a long volley, Glen Ullin-Hebron thought it had won a point, but with no official ruling from the referee, the Titans alertly kept playing and spiked the ball over the net while the Bearcats were huddling under the presumption that the volley was already over.

That point gave the Titans a 21-16 first set lead; they went on to win the next four to take a 1-0 set advantage.

“We get along. We’re all friends, we get along personally so we know how to play with each other on the court,” Kuntz said. “We have that connection that maybe others don’t have.”

Trinity has now won three in a row after a 3-3 start. According to Messer, her team — which had a lot of new faces to begin the season — is starting to find it’s groove.

“We’re really starting to get down to the fundamentals of volleyball,” she said. “This is a brand new group of girls on the court, so chemistry-wise we’re starting to find that flow and that momentum and we’re starting to click right now.”

Dickinson Trinity 3, Glen Ullin-Hebron 0

DT 25 25 25—3

GUH 16 9 14—0

Kills: DT, Sarah Mayer 9, Masy Kuntz 8, Sarah Kerkman 7, Lauren Stafford 5, Megan Krebs 4.

Blocks: DT, Kuntz, Stafford, Mayer, Kerkman, Krebs, Tylla Roshau 1.

Aces: DT, Abby Jones 5, Kuntz 5, Farrah Zeller 4, Alexa Walby 3.

Digs: DT, Jones 10, Abby Pavlicek 9, Kerkman 7, Kuntz 6.

Assists: DT, Walby 32, Roshau 3.