Titans send a statement with upset of No. 2 Hi-Liners

Dickinson Trinity junior wide receiver Noah Sickler hauls in a pass for a 47-yard touchdown against Valley City on Friday at the Biesiot Activities Center. (Parker Cotton / The Press)

The final 14 minutes, 19 seconds of Dickinson Trinity's Friday matchup with No. 2-ranked Valley City showed why football games don't end after 33 minutes, 41 seconds.

Some teams do their best work late in the game.

The Hi-Liners trailed 21-0 with 2:19 to play in the third quarter before scoring three touchdowns — and missing all three two-point conversions — to get back within three points with 5:04 to play in the fourth.

The Titans shut down the comeback bid, though, when Dawson Kram carried 40 yards for a touchdown, putting the finishing touches on what was eventually a 28-18 upset at the Biesiot Activities Center.

"When you got a guy like Lucas Jones and Dawson Kram in the backfield, you've got guys that have good speed," head coach John Odermann said. "They're going to find a seam and make that other team pay."

Kram, who finished with 15 carries for 86 yards, provided the only scoring for Trinity in the second half. The Titans (3-1, 2-0 West Region) were staked to a 21-0 halftime lead thanks to some quick touchdowns in the first 24 minutes and a dominating defensive effort that limited Hi-Liners running back Nate Rodriguez to 49 rushing yards in the first half.

"It was all the line's work," said safety Noah Sickler, who had two interceptions in the game. "They stopped Rodriguez. A couple throws here and there, we stopped, but it was the line up front, and they made a statement throughout the game that we came to play."

Valley City (3-1, 1-1) turned the ball over on downs on its first drive, and the Hi-Liners inability to move the ball persisted throughout the first half.

"They're a great football team, but we came out ready on the line," said lineman Alex Knopik. "They have bigger guys — bigger than us — but we had faster guys getting off the ball and getting into them."

Trinity's offense took advantage right away, driving from near midfield and getting on the board with a 9-yard pass from Jones to Kaden Kuntz. The speedy Kuntz made it 14-0 later in the first quarter when he took the pitch from Jones 40 yards for a score.

"It was a read play, and I thought (Jones) would take it upfield, so I just kept stayed with him to try to lay a block," Kuntz said, "but it turns out we had perfect pitch relation, and he found me. It was a great heads-up play from him."

Sickler added: "We got back-to-back touchdowns there quick, and you could hear (the Hi-Liners). They were down. They didn't want to be here anymore. We wanted to."

Sickler caught a 47-yard pass from Jones in stride to make it 21-0 in the second quarter.

Rodriguez had a 38-yard touchdown reception called back because of an illegal block inside of a minute remaining in the first half, and Sickler nabbed his first interception at the goal line to end the first stanza.

"They kind of blew the doors off us last year, and maybe they didn't think we'd be as physical," Odermann said. "We had them back on their heels, and we had to keep pushing."

But Trinity's defense didn't look the same in the third quarter, and Valley City pounced.

After Rodriguez was stuffed at the goal line, he pitched back to quarterback Levi Nix, who then ran in for the first Hi-Liners touchdown. Rodriguez scored midway through the fourth quarter on a 28-yard run, and after Trinity fumbled on a center-quarterback exchange, Eli Allen carried down the to Titans' 2-yard line, where Nix punched it in on the next play.

"We fed off that a lot," Kuntz said of the first-half shutout. "We kept saying to keep the foot on the pedal, but we really let it get into our heads. They put us back on our heels a lot, but we just made sure to dig in and push back."

Trinity regrouped enough to earn a first down on its next drive, and while facing second-and-20, Kram got called for a draw play and put the game to bed.

"This has been a 10,000-pound gorilla on our backs, beating one of these top-three teams in the region," Odermann said, referring to Bismarck St. Mary's and Beulah as well. "To be able to get this win when (Valley City) is No. 2 in the state is pretty special."

Of course, there is no rest for the victorious. The Titans face No. 1 St. Mary's next Saturday in Bismarck.

"We got a big win last week (at Central Dakota)," Sickler said. "We fed off of that, and we have to keep this going for next week when we play No. 1."

Dickinson Trinity 28, Valley City 18

VC 0 0 6 12 — 18

DT 14 7 0 7 — 28

First quarter

DT — Kaden Kuntz 9 pass from Lucas Jones (Alex Scherr kick), 7:15

DT — Kuntz 45 rush (Scherr kick), :54

Second quarter

DT — Noah Sickler 47 pass from Jones (Scherr kick), 8:56

Third quarter

VC — Levi Nix 2 rush (conversion no good), 2:19

Fourth quarter

VC — Nate Rodriguez 38 rush (conversion no good), 6:30

VC — Nix 2 rush (conversion no good), 5:04

DT — Dawson Kram 40 rush (Scherr kick), 3:18

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: VC, Rodriguez 18-177 1 TD, Eli Allen 14-91, Nix 7-11 2 TDs. DT, Kram 15-86 1 TD, Kuntz 5-59 1 TD, Joe Bates 2-9.

PASSING: VC, Nix 2-14-2 26 yards. DT, Jones 8-19-0 142 yards, 2 TDs.

RECEIVING: VC, Justin Mason 1-25. DT, Sickler 4-78 1 TD, Kuntz 3-36 1 TD, Dillan Kovash 1-28.

TACKLES: VC, Cole McGough 10, Drew Oberlander 8. DT, Hunter Dassinger 11, Michael Schneider 8, Bates 7.

INTERCEPTIONS: DT, Sickler 2.