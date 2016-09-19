Titans football ranked No. 5 after upset of Valley City

The Dickinson Trinity football team was rewarded for its 28-18 upset of No. 2 Valley City on Friday by being voted into the top five of the Class 2A high school football poll, released Monday by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.

The Titans started the season among the rankings but dropped out after a loss in the second week of the season at Kindred. They return this week at No. 5 with a 3-1 record and 19 points accrued in the poll.

Bismarck St. Mary’s remains atop the poll at 4-0 and all 15 first-place votes. Trinity faces St. Mary’s at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday in Bismarck.

Beulah (3-1), Kindred (4-0) and Fargo Shanley (3-1) filled in Nos. 2-4 in the Class 2A poll as Valley City dropped to unranked.

In the Class 3A poll, West Fargo retains its No. 1 ranking, and Bismarck Legacy — after topping No. 2 Bismarck High 44-43 in double-overtime last week — jumps from No. 5 to No. 2. The Demons (3-1) then dropped to No. 4 this week.

Minot (3-1) was ranked No. 4 last week but was bumped up to No. 3 after defeating Bismarck Century, which had held that No. 3 spot but now sits in No. 5.

Dickinson High, after topping Mandan 42-28 on Friday, received votes in the poll for the second straight week, but the Midgets (3-1) remained outside the top five.