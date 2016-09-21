Titans volleyball completes comeback against Hazen

HAZEN — The Dickinson Trinity volleyball team overcame a 2-1 deficit at Hazen on Tuesday to win in five sets in Region 7 action.

The Titans won the first set 25-22 before the Bison won the next two games 25-17 and 25-23. Trinity (9-6, 4-0 Region 7) regrouped to tie the match with a 25-14 win in the fourth set, and the Titans held off Hazen 15-13 in the fifth.

Sarah Mayer and Lauren Stafford notched 14 and 11 kills, respectively, for the Titans, and Alexa Walby supplied 43 assists. Abby Jones collected 30 digs, and Sarah Kerkman backed her up with 18 of her own.

Trinity notched nine service aces in the match, three from Jones, two each from Farrah Zeller and Kerkman, and one each from Abby Pavlicek and Masy Kuntz.

Hazen (11-6, 4-1) received a dozen kills each from Grace Zimmerman and Raquel Doll. Elise Hintz followed with 11, MacKenzie Reinhardt added 10 and Olivia Byerely chipped in with nine.

Doll led the team with 33 digs, and Hintz come away with 29 assists and three aces.

Dickinson Trinity 3, Hazen 2

DT 25 17 23 25 15—3

H 23 25 25 14 13—2

Kills: DT, Sarah Mayer 14, Lauren Stafford 11, Masy Kuntz 9, Megan Krebs 7, Sarah Kerkman 5. H, Grace Zimmerman 12, Raquel Doll 12, Elise Hintz 11, MacKenzie Reinhardt 10, Olivia Byerely 9.

Blocks: DT, Masy Kuntz 2, Stafford 1. H, Doll 1, Hintz 1, Byerely 1, Reinhardt 1.

Aces: DT, Abby Jones 3, Farrah Zeller 2, Kerkman 2, Abby Pavlicek 1, Kuntz 1. H, Hintz 1, Doll 1, Byerely 1, Reinhardt 1.

Digs: DT, Jones 30, Kerkman 18, Alexa Walby 14, Pavlicek 10, Zeller 9, Mayer 6, Kuntz 4. H, Doll 33, Courtney Rask 19, Zimmerman 13.

Assists: DT, Walby 43, Kuntz 2. H, Hintz 29, Bethany Leier 16.